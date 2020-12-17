PHD Chamber delegation meets Executive President J&K Bank

A delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashmir Chapter today held a meeting with Executive President J&K Bank Arun Gandotra.

According to a statement issued by the Chamber, the delegation headed by its mentor Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, Chairman Baldev Singh Raina, and Co-Chairman Showket Choudhary, Muhammad Shafi Tramboo and Bilal Ahmad Kawoosa had a detailed meeting with Arun Gandotra Executive President J&K bank ltd, Chetan Paljore President JK bank, Manzoor Hussain, Vice-President JK Bank.

According to the statement, “after patient hearing of the issues it was decided in the meeting that the Business Support Loan Scheme 2019-20 for Hotels and Guest Houses will be modified so that the large number of stakeholders will get benefited out of the scheme announced by J&K Bank. Also for the revival and rehabilitation scheme of the sick units J&K bank agreed to provide support as decided by the business revival committee as and when the industries and commerce will approach them as per the action taken report.”

Further, to start with, an SME Branch will be opened at Silk/ Handicraft Park Zakura Srinagar as a model Cluster financing Scheme as per the relief measures announced by Business Revival Committee. “It was also decided that the J&K Bank Financial Scheme for Sustenance of carpet, Handicraft and Handloom Sectors will be reintroduced and implemented for the benefit of stakeholders related with carpet, Handicraft and handloom. It was also apprised that the J&K bank has introduced a one-time settlement scheme for the borrowers. The borrowers are requested to approach the concerned Branch heads for the settlement of their accounts in hassle free manner,” the statement reads.