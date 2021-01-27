PHD Chamber delegation meets Managing Director SIDCO

A delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashmir chapter headed by its Chairman Baldev Singh Raina met Mohammad Harun Managing Director J&K SIDCO.

In a statement the Chamber said that the delegation comprised of Jan Muhammad Kaul, HimayunWani, Bilal Kawoosa, Shahijehan, Shahana Fatima, TabassumSofi, MohdZaid and Regional Manager IqbalFayaz Jan. “The delegation discussed the New Industrial Development Scheme 2021 and it was informed that after final tweaking the Scheme will be notified soon by the Government, the statement said. “The other issues which were discussed with MD included, the revival rehabilitation of sick MSME`s, inclusion of whole Kashmir in Zone-B, Production Linked incentives, freehold rights and Lease Period of Leased land, Specific estates for women entrepreneurs, Diagnostic Study of Existing Units in Estates of SIDCO, sectoral Investors neet with existing unit holders for tie-up and collaborations.”

The statement further said that the MD assured the Chamber that all of their genuine concerns shall be taken up with the government and ‘all possible efforts will be made for economic development and investments in J&K.’