PHD Chamber hails Farooq Khan's appointment as Advisor to Governor

PHD Chamber Kashmir-chapter has hailed the appointment of Farooq Khan as the Advisor to the Governor.

“We see this decision as a developmental step as he (Khan) is among the people who are best suited for this profile based on his wide experience as an administrator. He has held many important positions in the Central and State Governments and a person of such calibre is best-fit for this position. The entire PHD Chamber fraternity has full faith in his collaborative approach, his Modus Operandi, his experience and expertise,” said chairman of the PHD Chamber’s Kashmir- chapter, Mushtaq Chaya.

Chaya further added that the industry looks up to the new Advisor that he will continue to lead the State through the Road-map of Peace and Development and will definitely make a difference as far as implementation of government decisions in developmental works are concerned.

Co-chair of PHD Chamber Kashmir, Baldev Singh Raina said that the Governor’s visionary leadership towards reinvigorating all the sectors in the state is worth acknowledging.

“We entrust Governor along with his entire team of Advisors to continue the good work of inundating the state as witnessed in his administration,” he said.