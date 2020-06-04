PHD Chamber presents cheque of Rs 5 lakh to DC Srinagar

A delegation of PHD Chamber led by Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya presented a cheque of Rs five lakh to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary as a contribution towards relief measures undertaken by the district administration to mitigate sufferings of those facing various ailments.

According to a statement, Chaya presented the cheque in presence of Baldev Singh, Tariq Ghani, Jan Mohammad Koul, Showkat Chowdary and Humayun. ADC Srinagar Muhammad Hanif Balki was also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of PHD Chamber members who came forward at a time when the entire country is facing COVID19 pandemic.