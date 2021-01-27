PHDCCI delegation calls on Commissioner Secretary I&C

A delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jammu chapter, led by its Chairman Rahul Sahai today called on Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the government and Commissioner Secretary for recently announced New Industrial Development Scheme-2021. They hoped that the policy will greatly help the industries of the UT to grow fast and boost economic profile of Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation urged upon the Commissioner Secretary to continue the channel of communication set by the present government between the later and the industry.

The issues raised by the delegation included instating a single-window department headed by a CEO for providing clearances to industries; opting Chairpersons of both Jammu as well as Kashmir PHDCCI as members of Export Promotion Board and provision of mentoring, facilitation and guidance to entrepreneurs and a proposal for diagnostics of industrial estates.

Other points projected and discussed included promotion of medical tourism, infrastructure upgradation of industrial estates, rural connectivity with industrial estates, skill development, labour related incentives, MSME fundings and industrial benefits to hotel industry.

Meanwhile, several innovative suggestions also came up for improving Ease of Doing business.

Commissioner Secretary said that promotion of industrial activity is equal responsibility of the business community as it is of the government. He assured the delegation that a blue print for ‘Ease of Doing Business’ is also in offing which would greatly encourage the sector.

It was highlighted by the Commissioner Secretary that government is working on resuscitating existing and ailing industries of the region. He also urged the delegation to explore the potential of warehouses and other eventual business models of the future.

Dwivedi assured the delegation that all their proposals and submissions would be thoroughly studied and appropriate action would be taken by the department in this regard. The delegation comprised of Co-Chairman, Kuldeep Gupta, former Chairman, Vikrant Kuthiala, VinodSachdeva, PremDewan, Ajay Gandotra, ChaitanyaChoudhary, SiddhantChoudhary, Vinay Sharma, Jaspal Singh and Sujiv Jain.