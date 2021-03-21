PHDCCI delegation calls on Thakur

A delegation of PHDCCI Kashmir had a interaction meeting with Ranjan Prakash Thakur Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce and other senior officials comprising of Mohammad Harun Malik Managing Director J&K SIDCO, Nazim Khan Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir, Director Handicrafts and Handloom Mehmood Ahmad Shah.

According to a statement issued here, the PHDCCI delegation was headed by Baldev Singh Raina Chairman PHDCCI Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, Mentor PHDCCI Kashmir, and other EC members including Bilal Ahmad Kawoosa, Himayu Wani, Shahejehan, Pervaiz Qalander, Musadiq Shah, Tariq Ghani, Naseer Ahmad Khan.

“The delegation put various suggestions for self-sustained development of MSME sector, for nurturing of existing Industrial Sector, availing the Industrial benefits under the New Industrial package, RBI norms for NPA, restructuring, CIBIL Score and Credit Rating relaxation keeping in view the business disruption since 2014 in Kashmir Valley due to flood followed by other events.

The delegation stressed on the continuation of other components available under the Industrial Development Scheme (IDS) on the pattern of North East Package along-with the announced Scheme. “The entire Kashmir Valley should have been kept in Zone B and the capital investment [email protected]% on plant and machinery along with civil structure for both manufacturing as well as Service Sector needs to be provided with the maximum capping of Rs 7.50 Cr only. The Ministry of Food Processing Industry is already providing the same in J&K, Production linked incentives as announced by GOI needs to be extended in J&K in addition to New Industrial Development Scheme,” they said.