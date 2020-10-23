PHDCCI, FCIK call on Dwivedi

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir Chapter (PHDCCI) and Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) today called on Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi and projected their issues and concerns.

The bodies, in two separate meetings, held threadbare discussions with the Commissioner Secretary on several issues related to business community including market intervention, revival of business sector, revival and promotion of carpet manufacturing industry, industrial policy besides other issues.

FCIK President, Shahid Kamali said that government should take all the stakeholders on board before framing new industrial policy. He also said that government should come up with a proper revival plan for business sector and market interventions are also required for the resumption of business activities.

PHDCCI led by its mentor Mushtaq Chaya, while raising their demands, said that all industrial benefits need to be extended to tourism sector. They also demanded that for welfare and socioeconomic empowerment of artisans and weavers related with carpet industry, Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFRUTI) cluster needs to be implemented by making Common Facility Center at Srinagar functional.