Srinagar,
October 22, 2020

PHDCCI-Kashmir appeal LG on Pahalgam, Gulmarg lease

PHDCCI-Kashmir has urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene in the matter of lessees whose leases have expired in Pahalgam and Gulmarg.

A statement by the members of PHDCCI-Kashmir, who claimed that they are the primary stakeholders in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, said “Tourism sector of J&K after August 5, 2019 was waiting for the dawn of a new era, which the Prime Minister promised on August 8, 2019 but the recent court orders are bleeding us and are inflicting more wounds to the tourism sector of J&K.”

“Therefore, we the stakeholders comprising hoteliers, shopkeepers of Pahalgam and Gulmarg fervently hope and appeal to LG Manoj Sinha for an early and negotiable solution for this vexed issue of lease renewals,” said PHDCCI-Kashmir statement.

