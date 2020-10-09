PHDCCI Kashmir attends annual session virtually

The members of Kashmir Chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry attended the 115th annual session of PHD Chamber virtually here.

Speaking on the occasion themed ‘Building Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, mentor Kashmir Chapter and Baldev Singh Raina Chairman Kashmir Chapter said being ‘aatmanirbhar’ is need of hour and “we had given a clarion call to the people of Kashmir to Buy Local—Think Made in Kashmir First.”

According to statement, Kashmir Chapter extended a note of congratulations to President Sanjay Aggarwal and Sr Vice President, Pradeep Multani and Vice President Saket Dalmia.

Members discussed business revival package and other issues of the trading community.

The chamber also welcomed the extension of Chairman J&K Bank and it was impressed upon that the J&K bank will address the issue raised in CAG report about funds being raised within the state and advances were made outside the state.

The meeting was attended by Showket Choudhary, Jaan Muhammad Kaul, Bilal Kawoosa, Tariq Rashid Ghani, Mukhtar Ahmad Shah, Akib Chaya, Himayun Wani, Adnan Shah, Ms Qaiser Mir and Tariq Rashid Ghani.