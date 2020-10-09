Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 10, 2020, 12:06 AM

PHDCCI Kashmir attends annual session virtually

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 10, 2020, 12:06 AM

The members of Kashmir Chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry attended the 115th annual session of PHD Chamber virtually here.

Speaking on the occasion themed ‘Building Aatmanirbhar Bharat’,   Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, mentor Kashmir Chapter and Baldev Singh Raina Chairman Kashmir Chapter said being ‘aatmanirbhar’ is need of hour and “we had given a clarion call to the people of Kashmir to Buy Local—Think Made in Kashmir First.”

Trending News
Representational Image

BSNL employee dies after falling from tree in Kupwara

Representational Image

Pak targets civilian areas along LoC, IB in Jammu and Kashmir

Representational Pic

Male body recovered in Hazratbal Srinagar

Representational Pic

Youth found dead at his home in north Kashmir's Sopore

According to statement, Kashmir Chapter extended a note of congratulations to President Sanjay Aggarwal and Sr Vice President, Pradeep Multani and Vice President Saket Dalmia.

Members discussed business revival package and other issues of the trading community.

The chamber also welcomed the extension of Chairman J&K Bank and it was impressed upon that the J&K bank will address the issue raised in CAG report about funds being raised within the state and advances were made outside the state.

Latest News
Representational Photo, Source: jpinternational.co.in

Stay-at-home orders cut noise exposure by half: Study

Lt General B S Raju while addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Saturday. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Militant recruitment witnesses a spurt in Kashmir, says army commander

Representational Image. Photo Source: fateclick.com

COVID-19 patient jumps to death from hospital building in Madhya Pradesh

Representational Image

China has deployed 60K soldiers on India's northern border: Mike Pompeo

The meeting was attended by Showket Choudhary, Jaan Muhammad Kaul, Bilal Kawoosa, Tariq Rashid Ghani, Mukhtar Ahmad Shah, Akib Chaya, Himayun Wani, Adnan Shah, Ms Qaiser Mir and Tariq Rashid Ghani.

Related News