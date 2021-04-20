PHDCCI Kashmir hails New Industrial Policy

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Kashmir has expressed its happiness on the release of New Industrial Policy 2021-30 and said that it has given hope to the entrepreneurs of J&K.

In a Joint Statement Baldev Singh Raina Chairman PHDCCI Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya Mentor PHDCCI Kashmir, Showket Choudhary, Co-Chair PHDCCI Kashmir and Mohammed Shafi Tramboo Expert Chair Industries and Commerce PHDCCI-Kashmir extended the warm appreciation on behalf of industry and trade fraternity, for the industrial friendly ‘New Industrial Policy 2021-30’ to attract investments.

They further said that the policy sheds light on all areas including new and existing manufacturing, services, automation, green environment, quality development and revival of sick units.

“They further added that the UT Administration led by Lieutenant Governor, Chief Secretary, Financial Commissioner and principal Secretary Industries and Commerce has come out with a visionary, forward-looking, and far-sighted Policy catering to all segments of business.

We believe that the turnover based incentive is a welcome move to attract investors from many sectors placing J&K on the global map in regards to advanced manufacturing, Tourism & Hospitality, Health and Wellness, Education, Skill Development, ITeS, innovation, creativity and research and development,” the chamber said in a statement. “We assure the LG and the Principal Secretary Industry and Commerce that PHDCCI will work hand in hand with the Government in the implementation of the policy both heart and in spirit”