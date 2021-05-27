Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 28, 2021, 12:03 AM

PHDCCI-Kashmir welcomes appointment of Arun Kumar as Chief Secretary

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) –Kashmir Chapter today welcomed the appointment of Dr Arun Kumar Mehta as new Chief Secretary of Union Territory of J&K.

According to a statement issued here, the PHDCCI, Chairman Kashmir Chapter Baldev Singh Raina, congratulated Dr Mehta on his appointment as the Chief Secretary of Union Territory of J&K.

“Dr Mehta is a great reformer and leader who has made a strong contribution to fiscal reforms of J&K and at chamber we are extremely happy that he will be holding this important position. The entire PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashmir looks forward to working closely with him across  J&K to improve the business environment of J&K,” he said.

