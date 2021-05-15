PHDCCI Kashmir welcomes relief package for tourism sector

Baldev Singh Raina, chairman PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI)- Kashmir has welcomed ‘Special 2.92 Cr Relief Package’ for Tourism Sector Stakeholders of J&K.

According to a statement issued here, “Baldev Singh Raina extended gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for the wonderful Livelihood package of 2.92 Cr for Shikarawalas, Tourist Guides, Ponywalas, Dandiwalas, Sledgewalas and Palikwalas.”

Baldev said, “PHD Chamber thanks LG for accepting our demands with record speed. Lots of respect for his efforts to breathe life back into the struggling tourism industry Daily Labour workers. One of the largest revenue generating industries in J&K has suffered huge losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The package is simply like oxygen given to these stakeholders on the death bed. It is not an easy thing to release financial package particularly when the UT is in financial stringency and facing many challenges,” he said. “Lakhs of employees are working directly or indirectly with Tourism business houses and the owners of these businesses are paying salaries, rents and other overheads. So we strongly recommend and demand that all fixed charges of power and other charges/taxes needs to be waived to the tourism businesses otherwise many businesses will collapse and will be closed.”

Baldev said the tourism, automobile and education sector are leading source of employment and job creation for J&K and is providing a high volume of jobs for low skilled workers, together with higher skilled jobs. “These sectors employs many seasonal, professional, part-time and temporary workers. With the impact of the crisis expected continuing over May June-July-August and reduced capacity for many industry branches, many of these jobs will be directly affected. Therefore the government will need to take balanced, measured and co-ordinated policy action, in order to protect people, while minimising job losses and business closures therefore we advocate for General Economic Stimulus and Support measures for Tourism, Automobile and Education sectors of all sizes,” he said.