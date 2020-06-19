Physical Edu lecturers demand upgradation of grade pay

Physical Education lecturers in Kashmir Union Territory on Tuesday demanded rectification and up-gradation of their existing grade pay.

A delegation of lecturers said that unlike lecturers in all other disciplines, the grade pay of physical education lecturers is only Rs 4300 instead of Rs 5400.

They said that lecturers in all other disciplines have Pay Band of 9300-34800 and Grade Pay of 5400 at the entry level and only in their case that is Lecturer Physical Education the Grade pay is 4300 instead of 5400.

One of the lecturers has said that they are appointed after clearing screening test followed by interview conducted by Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) like all other Gazetted posts.

“The recruitment process for the Lecturer Physical Education and Lecturers for other disciplines is same and is conducted by same recruiting agency that is Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC).

The discipline of Physical Education is in no ways inferior or less important than any other discipline,” he said.

Another lecturer said that “the grade pay anomaly puts us at a monetary disadvantage and at the same time attacks the principle of “equal rank equal pay” upheld by the Government of India (GOI) in all professional fields”

The delegation said that they are teaching the same student under the same roof in the same classroom and demanded rectification and upgradation of the Grade Pay to 5400 instead of existing 4300.

“We demand government particularly LG Murmu, Advisor Farooq Khan and Financial Commissioner Arun Kumar to rectify and upgrade our grade pay & to bring the post at par with all other disciplines having the similar work profile,” the lecturer said.