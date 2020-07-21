Piaggio India launches Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift 2020 Range

Piaggio India today launched two new offerings in the market – the iconic Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift 2020 Range and the sporty new Aprilia Storm with disc brake and digital cluster – with an aim to create an enhanced riding experience for its discerning customers through its premium features.

According to statement, customers can continue to book their choice of new Vespa among the range of models showcased online on Vespa’s e-commerce platform https://shop.vespaindia.com/ and book the new Aprilia Storm scooter on the Aprilia’s e-commerce platform https://shop.apriliaindia.com/ for a contactless experience. They can avail online benefits worth INR 2,000/- by booking their new Vespa or Aprilia online for INR 1,000/- on the e-commerce platforms or visit the nearest Vespa and Aprilia dealership.

Vespa VXL and SXL range continues to offer key differentiations like technologically advanced Monocoque full steel Body, vibrant high definition 3 coat body colours, Anti-lock braking system or Combined braking system with twin pot calliper disk brake. The new range is BS6 compliant with clean emission 3 Valve technology Fuel injection engine delivers an enticing performance.