UPDATED: June 12, 2019, 12:03 AM

Piaggio launches Aprilia Storm scooter in India

UPDATED: June 12, 2019, 12:03 AM

Bringing Aprilia’s winning technology and uncompromising spirit from the track to the road with its philosophy of designed for racers but built for riders, Piaggio India has introduced the aspirational and stylish Aprilia Storm scooter in India.

“Living up to its name and equipped with a high powered125 CC three valve engine, Storm offers the young, experimental and bold Aprilia enthusiasts best-in-class power, performance and premium riding experience,” a spokesperson of the Piaggio said. Aprilia Storm wears distinctive, aggressive and boldgraphics which isaimed at imaginative, fashionable and socially conscious Generation Z and aptly reflects the design of brand Aprilia.

The automatic scooter is balanced by wide terrain 12-inch tyres which lends it a sturdy character.

The distinct sporty handlebar, the light unit included in the shield and above all the pronounced “beak” on the front wheel characterize the front end of the powerful scooter.

