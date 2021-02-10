Piaggio launches first of its kind BSVI petrol 3 wheeler

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles today launched first of its kind BSVI petrol cargo 3 wheeler, the Ape’ Xtra HT range.

According to a statement, IkramullahTak RTO Kashmir was the Chief Guest and ArunGandotra –Executive .President (J&K Bank) was present as Guest of Honour in the unveiling ceremony. Official from J&K Bank, JK State Cooperative Bank, Punjab National Bank ,State Bank of India and Union Bank of India graced the occasion .

Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are pleased to be launching first of its kind Ape’ Xtra HT BS6 petrol cargo at a very attractive price point. At Piaggio, our core philosophy is to provide path breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment and we are committed to provide best in class offerings to our customers. With the powerful 300 cc advanced smart petrol engine our customers can enjoy a smooth and powerful driving experience with low maintenance cost. Ape’ Xtra HT promises to provide a fatigue-free driving due to the low NVH. We feel that this vehicle will especially be suitable for captive customers & will be very useful for the local transportation of goods in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir is a very important market for us and with the new Ape’ Xtra HT we are confident of further strengthening our position in this region”.

Ape’ Xtra HT will be available across company dealerships in Jammu and Kashmir. Bookings and enquiries related to test drives of Ape’ Xtra HT can be made at PVPL’s Srinagar dealership located at KASHMIR MOTORS, Srinagar. “The new BSVI petrol Ape’ Xtra HT provides a ground-breaking driving experience with a very low noise and vibration, making it the next generation of urban Indian mobility solutions. It comes with a range of class-leading features, making it a remarkable proposition with an advanced information system with warning lights, a spacious cabin with increased headroom for easy driving,” it said.

Ape’ Xtra HT comes at a very attractive special introductory ex-showroom price started from Rs. 2, 35,500 (Ex-Srinagar Showroom).