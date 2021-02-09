Placement, Job fair for ITI pass outs held in Kathua

Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, said that the government has launched several reformative measures towards promoting skill development in Jammu and Kashmir with upgradation of Industrial Training Institutes.

He said this while interacting with students after inaugurating maiden Placement cum Job fair organized by Directorate of Skill Development J&K for ITI pass outs here at Government ITI Kathua today.

As many as, 45 organizations are participating in the event during which on spot job offer letters were given to over 500 ITI pass outs trained in different trades.

Dr Samoon said Kathua ITI is going to be the Centre of Excellence in Automobile Technology for which an MoU with Ashok Leyland has been signed which will further help the students of Jammu and Kashmir interested in making career in automotive technology sector.

Vice Chancellor, Central University of Jammu, Ashok Aima, said inculcating entrepreneurship orientation among the students along with academics will help them become job providers instead of job seekers.

Vice Chancellor, Vishwakarma Skill University Haryana, Raj Nehru, in his address appealed the students to train themselves in multiple trades to fit in the demand of the industries.

Mission Director, J&K Skill Development Mission, Dr. Syeed Abid Rasheed Shah said placement drives are being organized to help out students get career opportunities at their doorsteps. He said the motive was to strengthen the link between the industries and skilled human resources in Jammu and Kashmir.

Director, Skill Development J&K, Sajjad Hussain Ganai, said the skill development department is rolling out skill development courses to meet up the demand of the industries. He said efforts are being made to make ITI institutions as Job- guaranteed entities. He said Rs 100 crore have been sanctioned to pace up the completion of civil structures of 13 polytechnic colleges within six months. He said an expert consultancy has been hired to devise out curriculum of Polytechnic and ITIs in line with modern industrial demands.