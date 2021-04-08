Plan meticulously for smooth execution of works: DDC Ang to RDD officers

In a comprehensive review meeting with the officers of RDD, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla today directed for meticulous estimation and planning for smooth execution of various rural development schemes.

He also passed directions for timely submission of plan so that the same may be approved and the works are started on ground across all Panchayats of the district.

Dr. Singla impressed upon the officers to take up the land dispute cases, encroachment etc which impede work execution with concerned revenue officials and assured full support in this regard.

While stressing on timely payments, he asked the concerned to hasten the process to prevent spillover in untimely payments.

The DDC called for rejuvenation of springs, rural sanitation upgrading which are in tune with local waste generation, water conservation besides development of Play Fields in each Panchayat.

Informing about achievements of RDD, the ACD said that MGNREGA achieved 98 percent target with more than 40 lac PDs and 91 percent Job Card Aadhar Seeding besides 99.5 percent Timely Payments done.

He further informed that 99 percent and 95 percent achievements have been made in Phase I and Phase II of Geotagging respectively besides 2116 houses under PMAY, 142 Playfields and 217 Panchayat Ghars have been completed. The meeting was also attended by Exen REW, all BDOs, AEEs, AEs, JEs, technical assistants and other concerned officials of the department.