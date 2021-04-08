Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: April 8, 2021, 11:24 PM

Plan meticulously for smooth execution of works: DDC Ang to RDD officers

GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: April 8, 2021, 11:24 PM

In a comprehensive review meeting with the officers of RDD, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla today directed for meticulous estimation and planning for smooth execution of various rural development schemes.

He also passed directions for timely submission of plan so that the same may be approved and the works are started on ground across all Panchayats of the district.

Trending News

Night curfew in eight J&K districts from Friday to stem COVID spread

Aspirants for the Common Aptitude Entrance Test by Cluster University Srinagar wait outside Government Women's College M A Road on Thursday, April 8: Mubashir Khan/GK

Clad in PPE kits, two girls appear in Cluster University entrance test in 'special rooms'

File Photo/GK [Image for representational purpose only]

Shopian gunfight: AGuH chief trapped, operation on, say police

Representational Image (File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK)

Shopian encounter: Three militants killed, two soldiers injured

Dr. Singla impressed upon the officers to take up the land dispute cases, encroachment etc which impede work execution with concerned revenue officials and assured full support in this regard.

While stressing on timely payments, he asked the concerned to hasten the process to prevent spillover in untimely payments.

The DDC called for rejuvenation of springs, rural sanitation upgrading which are in tune with local waste generation, water conservation besides development of Play Fields in each Panchayat.

Latest News

Prof Riyaz Punjabi passes away

Kashmiri entrepreneur bags award

BSNL, MTNL yet to clear AGR dues of over Rs 10,000 cr

RBI doubles maximum balance limit to Rs 2 Lakh in payment banks

Informing about achievements of RDD, the ACD said that MGNREGA achieved 98 percent target with more than 40 lac PDs and 91 percent Job Card Aadhar Seeding besides 99.5 percent Timely Payments done.

He further informed that 99 percent and 95 percent achievements have been made in Phase I and Phase II of Geotagging respectively besides 2116 houses under PMAY, 142 Playfields and 217 Panchayat Ghars have been completed. The meeting was also attended by Exen REW, all BDOs, AEEs, AEs, JEs, technical assistants and other concerned officials of the department.

Related News