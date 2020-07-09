PM Modi woos global companies

Wooing global companies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government’s self-reliant India campaign is not about being closed to the world and Asia’s third-largest economy continues to be one of the most open in the world that offers investment-friendly and competitive business environment. Speaking at the India Global Week 2020, he said Aatmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India, is “not about being self-contained or being closed to the world.” “It is about being self-sustaining and self-generating.

We will pursue policies that promote efficiency, equity and resilience,” he said. “India remains one of the most open economies in the world. We are laying a red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India. Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunities India does today,” Modi said in his address through video link. Sectors such as agriculture, defence, and space have been opened up for investments. “We are making the economy more productive, investment-friendly and competitive,” he said citing deep structural reforms undertaken during the pandemic.