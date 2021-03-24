Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 25, 2021, 1:19 AM

PM's appeal to people to visit J&K will help in clearing negative perception: Chaya

File Photo of Mushtaq Chaya

Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in which he has asked people to visit Tulip Garden and enjoy the Hospitality of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman, JKHC, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya said that the tweet from Narendra Modi will have a positive impact on the tourism sector of Kashmir. “PM Modi’s tweet will infuse confidence among the intending tourists and encourage them to visit Kashmir and Tulip Garden.”

He said that the statement from the Prime Minister of the country was need of the hour to encourage Kashmir’s tourism sector which is facing tough times due to last year’s COVID lockdown.

“We are hopeful that the government of India will continue to promote Kashmir’s tourism and the Prime Minister will personally lead the campaign to promote Kashmir,” Chaya said, adding that the whole tourism fraternity of Kashmir is happy with the way the PM has promoted Tulip garden through his tweets.

Chaya said that the recently held Khelo India Winter games have also encouraged visitors to visit Kashmir. “These events will help in a big way to clear the negative perception about the place which has hampered the tourist influx to Kashmir for a long time now.”

Chaya said that the tourism sector being the important segment of Kashmir’s economy has a huge potential to generate employment opportunities in the Kashmir region.

He added that the government should continue efforts to promote tourism and work with the foreign countries to get the negative travel advisories imposed by foreign countries lifted to give fillip to Kashmir’s economy.

