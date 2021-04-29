Business, Editor's Picks, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: April 29, 2021, 10:58 PM

Poor ATM services irk Kangan residents

Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: April 29, 2021, 10:58 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

J&K Bank customers have complained of poor ATM services in Gund and Ganiwan areas of Kangan in Ganderbal district.

A group of customers said that they are facing immense inconvenience due to the frequent  technical snags at the only available ATM in these towns due to which these ATMs have been left non functional over past one week. The customers said either the frequent technical snags or shortage of cash were creating problems for them.

Trending News
File Photo: Mir Imran/GK

Farooq Abdullah greets people on Youm-e-Badar

Representational Image

AAC remembers Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah

Representational Image

Jamait Hamdania pays tributes to Molvi Yousuf Shah

File Pic of Akbar Lone

Lone seeks macadamisation of roads in north Kashmir areas

“There is only one ATM of J&K Bank in each Gund and Ganiwan areas catering to a huge customer base spread across the large area, every day transactions worth lakhs of rupees take place here. These ATMs are situated on Srinagar-Leh highway however they often remain out of order,” said a local resident Nisar Ahmed.

Many angry customers have threatened to close their accounts, if concerned authorities failed to improve the ATM service in these areas. “We are fed up with day to day technical snags or shortage of cash in ATMs of JK Bank at Main market Gund, and main market Ganiwan,” the customers said.

A Senior Jammu and Kashmir bank executive said that they are having some technical fault with both these ATM’s , adding that they have taken up the issue with the concerned.

Latest News
Representational Image

AZMRF pays tribute to Marghoob Banhali

File Photo: Mir Imran/GK

Altaf Bukhari grieved over demise of mother of Usman Majid

File Pic of Akbar Lone

Lone seeks macadamisation of roads in north Kashmir areas

Representational Image

Jamait Hamdania pays tributes to Molvi Yousuf Shah

“We are having the same issue with many ATM’s in Kashmir, adding that due to COVID-19 situation the technical team is not able to visit here,” he added.

Tagged in , ,
Related News