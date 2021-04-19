Power cuts pester consumers in Ramadhan

The unscheduled power cuts amid Ramadhan, particularly during Sehri and Iftar times, have evoked wide criticism across Kashmir, even as the department attributes load shedding to “illegal” use of heating devices by the consumers.

Although the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has not revised its winter curtailment schedule yet, the power cuts during the morning and evening times are causing lot of inconvenience to people across Kashmir. “Power cuts in the month of Ramadan are highly disturbing,” exclaimed Ajaz Ahmad, a Srinagar resident.

The power cuts during morning and evening times are reported from both urban and rural areas with people venting their anger on social networking sites.

“It is unfortunate that despite the tall claims of development, authorities are not able to ensure quality power supply to people during the holy month of Ramadhan,” said president, Kashmir Traders Association, Ajaz Ahmad Shahdhar.

However, the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited has again urged people to desist from using heating appliances during Sehri and Iftar times which “force us to resort to load shedding”.

“KPDCL at present is supplying around 16% more energy as compared to last year. Morning peak (sehri time) load touched 1631 MWs on 15 Apr which is the highest load recorded ever (average being around 1500 MWs),” Chief Engineer, KPDCL, Ajaz Ahmad Dar said.

“Consumers are requested to rationalize their load and avoid using heating gadgets at Sehri and Iftaar time in order to avoid unscheduled cuts,” he said, adding that the unrestricted demand for electricity is above 2000 MWs.

He said that extra load on power feeders during peak times is the cause of power breakdown in many areas across Kashmir.

On new curtailment schedule, he said: “We would have announced it which would have less power cuts, but the problem is that during inclement weather and rains the demand of electricity increases manifold as a result of which we are not being able to finalize the new schedule.”

“Hopefully in the coming days when the weather will improve, we will come out with a new curtailment schedule with fewer power cuts,” he added.