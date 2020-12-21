Power Minister unveils rules to protect electricity consumers

Power Minister R K Singh on Monday issued a set of rules to ensure the rights of electricity consumers, asserting that now the consumer is not “powerless”.

The rules provide for penalties for power distribution utilities (discoms) for not maintaining mandated standards of services under the Electricity (Rights of consumers) Rules.

“Now the consumer is not powerless….(discoms) have to provide service…If these(rules) are not adhered to, there would be penalty,” Singh told reporters in a virtual media briefing on the rules.

The Ministry of Power has promulgated rules laying down the rights of consumers.

While issuing these rules, Singh said that these rules shall empower the consumers of electricity. “These rules emanate from the conviction that the power systems exist to serve the consumers and the consumers have rights to get the services and reliable, quality electricity. Distribution Companies across the country are monopolies – whether government or private – and the consumer has no alternative – therefore it was necessary that the consumers rights be laid down in Rules and a system for enforcement of these rights be put in place,” he added. The rules provide that its the duty of every distribution licensee to supply electricity on request made by an owner or occupier of any premises in line with the provisions of the Electricity Act.