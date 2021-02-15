Power revenue collection increases to Rs 778.85 cr

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, J&K, Baseer Ahmad Khan chaired a meeting of officers to review status and functioning of the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited, (JKPDCL) at SKICC, Srinagar wherein he was informed that the power revenue collection has reached Rs 778.85 cr revenue til January 2021.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director, JKPDCL, Ajaz Assad, Chief Engineer Power Distribution, Ajaz Ahmad, Chief Engineer, Transmission, HashmatQazi and Chief Engineer procurement.

The meeting held detailed discussion on the present status of the department regarding demand and supply of electricity, augmentation of grid stations, enforcement activity, revenue generation, ongoing projects, smart metering and other aspects.

The meeting was informed that peak unrestricted demand during the winter season was 2150 MW while peak demand met was 1495 MW.

However, peak unrestricted demand during the summer season was 1500 MW while peak demand met was 1435 MW.

Besides the meeting was informed that Rs 778.85 cr revenue was realized from various consumers by ending January, 2021. It was given that revenue collection was increased by 13.04% amounting to Rs. 89.83 cr more from previous year.

Meanwhile, Advisor (BK) appreciated officers for taking advance steps to tackle any issue of restoration of power supply during the winter. However, the Advisor told officers not to lower guard as the duration of winter has not finished yet.

CE, power distribution informed that the department restored 90-95% power supplies within 24 hours after every snowfall.

Advisor was also briefed regarding the ongoing projects including the Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition System/Distribution Management System ( SCADA/DMS) in Srinagar city which envisages remote monitoring and operation of all 33kv /11kv receiving stations in Srinagar city, Real time Data Acquisition System (RT-DAS) in rural areas by way of remote monitoring of 348 feeders of 112, 33kv/11kv receiving stations, RAPDRP Part-A, Smart Metering; CCD-MDM integration and upcoming project IPDS IT Part-A.

Meanwhile, Advisor Khan also reviewed the status and augmentation of the Delina, Magam, Gopalpora, Mattan and other grid stations. He was informed that all the required transformers have been transported to Delina GS which would give huge relief to the consumers of Baramulla, Magam, Beerwah and other areas.

Under SAUBHAGYA SCHEME, the meeting was informed that 100% household electrification completed for all districts and 150558 connections were released since October 10, 2017.

Advisor also directed officers to prepare the new schedule for supplying electricity from March 15. He emphasized on the continuous drive by enforcement wing and maintenance of buffer stock of poles and wires, besides enhancing repairing of transformers at workshops.