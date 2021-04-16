Prices of essentials skyrocket as rate list goes missing

Fruits and vegetables continue to be sold at exorbitant prices as the government notified rate list is not being followed by shopkeepers and vendors selling perishables in Kashmir markets.

Several consumers overcharged for eatables, especially vegetables and fruits, told the Greater Kashmir that they have to face the wrath of shopkeepers and vendors whenever they ask for the rate list. The aggrieved consumers said perishables, including locally produced vegetables, were being sold at prices much higher than the government fixed rates.

“Fruits, vegetables and other essential items are no longer affordable for middle class people,” said JunaidMohjoo, a resident of Baramulla.

Similar complaints were also received from other districts where consumers complained that no fruit and vegetable seller was displaying the rate lists of the items in front of their shops and roadside kiosks.

The consumers complained that enforcement was lacking from the department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) as a result of which vegetables and fruits were being sold at exorbitant prices.

“I purchased one kilogram of onion for Rs 40 from while my friend bought four Kgs for Rs 100 in the adjacent locality. This speaks volumes about failure of the government to regulate the price of eatables and other essentials,” said Muhammad Arif, a resident of Srinagar.

He said the checking squads of FCSCA department were not visible on ground . “This has given a free hand to the fruit and vegetable vendors. The checking squads should remain active throughout the year particularly during the month of Ramadan. Unfortunately, they are not present on ground,” Arif said.

The complaints come at a time when the FCSCA department claims to have sealed over a dozen shops for overpricing of the items during the last few days.

It may be mentioned that after a series of stories published in this newspaper regarding overpricing, a joint market checking squad on Thursday sealed 15 chicken shops for violating the government notified rates. The Assistant Director FCSCA department Baramulla has also warned the traders and other shopkeepers to follow the notified rate list.

When contacted, a top official of FCSCA department told the Greater Kashmir that checking squads have started conducting market inspections. He said clear instructions have been passed that no consumer should be overcharged.

“Action was taken against chicken sellers in Baramulla and we are activating our squads in other districts as well. We will also tighten noose against vegetable and fruit sellers as well for selling their products at exorbitant rates,” the official said.