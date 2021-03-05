Principal Secretary I&C reviews KVIB performance

Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce, Ranjan Parkash Thakur today convened a review meeting of J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board (KVIB) at Udyog Bhawan here.

Vice Chairperson KVIB, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, Secretary/CEO KVIB, Rashid Ahmad Qadri, FA & CAO KVIB, Vivek Attri were also present in the meeting.

The Principal Secretary lauded the role of KVIB for providing employment opportunities to educated youth especially SC/ST entrepreneurs and appreciated for achieving set targets in record time.

He assured all possible support to the Board in terms of manpower and funds.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairperson KVIB , Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat informed the chair that during the COVID-19, KVIB on the directions of Prime Minister of India had supplied 10,85,000 masks, which were prepared by 33 units and 3 SFURTI Clusters of KVIB.

CEO KVIB said that the PMEGP as well as JKREPG are Bank oriented schemes with minimal documentation processed in online mode.

While briefing about the performance achieved by KVIB, he informed that during the last financial year Kashmir Division sanctioned 896 cases against the targets of 650 whereas Jammu Division sanctioned record 932 cases against the targets of 452.