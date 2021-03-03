Principal Secretary I&C visits JKI & Emporium outlets

Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Ranjan Prakash Thakur, today visited the JK Bazaar outlet of Jammu Kashmir Industries Ltd at JK House Prithvi Road New Delhi along with Additional Resident Commissioner.

During his visit he was informed that the centre has been developed to exhibit the rich crafts and cuisine of J&K especially the Handicrafts Handlooms Silk and Wool Products. Further the products made in the various craft clusters in J&K which are being developed under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project are also being exhibited at the outlet.

Principal Secretary I&C appreciated the designs and products especially the waistcoats and coats which have been manufactured at the various units of JKI. Later, he also visited the Handicraft emporium located at Baba Kharak Singh Marg to assess the working of the said outlet.

During his interaction with the employees he assured them that their issues would be looked into and resolved at the earliest. He also visited the liaison office cum display centre of JKI located at Baba Kharak Singh Marg which is being renovated and the work is expected to be completed very soon.