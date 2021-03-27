Business, Today's Paper
Principal Secy I&C reviews functioning of testing centre at IE Digiana

Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C) Department,  Ranjan P Thakur, today visited the newly established Testing Centre of SICOP at Industrial Estate, Digiana here and reviewed its functioning.

During the visit, Managing Director SICOP, Atul Sharma who was accompanying the Principal Secretary informed that the Testing Centre has been upgraded as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for which certification by BIS has also been issued  to the Corporation.

The Principal Secretary was also informed that the Corporation is in the process of getting the testing centre accredited from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

Principal Secretary while appreciating the Corporation, directed the MD SICOP to maintain the high standards of testing with all additional requirements.

Thakur during the visit took a detailed round of  Industrial Estate and enquired about various works that are being executed there. He appreciated the Corporation for providing basic amenities and well established infra-structure to the entrepreneurs at the Estate.

While interacting with officers and other entrepreneurs there, the Principal Secretary assured them all possible support and early redressal of the issues and concerns raised.

During the visit, live tests were also demonstrated for the Principal Secretary.

