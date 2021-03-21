Principal Secy Industries & Commerce takes stock of JKI units in Srinagar

Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Ranjan Prakash Thakur on Saturday took stock of the working of various units of Jammu Kashmir Industries Limited in Kashmir division.

As per an official handout by the JKI, Thakur visited Government Spinning Mill Nowshehra Srinagar which has been modernized and upgraded in July last year and was inaugurated by the J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

During his interaction with the staff of the unit, Principal Secretary was informed that 2000 spindles are in operation in the unit and various counts of fine woolen yarn are being manufactured by the unit.

It was also given that the manufactured yarn was being woven at Government Woolen Mills Bemina, Srinagar into fine quality woolen suiting and shawls. The Nowshera unit is also supplying fine yarn to the local manufacturers.

Principal Secretary, the statement said, appreciated the efforts which have been made by JKI in reviving the said unit as the same has not only led to increase in revenue generation of the organization but has also provided employment opportunity to the local people.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary instructed the management to put in their efforts to explore the possibilities of finding newer markets for the products manufactured by JKI both at national as well as international level.