Private hospital-Pharma company nexus|Medical, surgical equipments '800 % costlier' in Kashmir

In a shocking revelation, several private hospitals, nursing homes and clinics in nexus with the pharmaceutical companies have been found selling medical, surgical equipment at 100 to 800 percent higher rates to gullible patients.

This “illegal practice” has been going on as usually private healthcare institutions charge patients MRP of these equipment. But the gullible patients are unaware that these institutions in nexus with pharma companies are inflating the MRP ranging from 100-800 percent.

According to officials of Legal Metrology Department, the illegal trade-margin provided by the pharmaceutical companies to private hospitals/nursing homes/retailers was found between (100-800%).

“For instances, the billing price for intraocular lens of a reputed company is Rs 6,606/- whereas, MRP printed on the label of the product is Rs 20,000. In another case, billing price of the product Ace tubular shell (orthopaedic) is Rs 21,955 whereas MRP on the product is 56,520 .The billing price of pulse-oximeter is Rs 917 whereas MRP on the label of the product is Rs 4499,” Joint Controller, Legal Metrology department, Tanvir Ahmad.

The Legal Metrology Department is mandated under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 to check the mandatory declarations like MRP, month and year of manufacture, consumer-care details, manner of declarations, font size of declarations etc on the prepackaged medical/surgical devices.

“During the market inspection of drug stores/ nursing-homes/ distributors, many medical devices pertaining to orthopaedics, urology, ophthalmology, radiology, general surgery etc have been seized by the Legal Metrology Officers in violation of labelling norms and the offenders were directed to provide the tax invoices/bills of the pharmaceutical companies in order to ascertain the genuineness of the products and the labels on the products. A good number of pharmaceutical companies were penalised for not complying with Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011,” a statement of the department reads.

Medical devices are drugs (Non-scheduled Formulations) under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and drugs have been declared as essential commodity under the Essential Commodity Act, 1955 (ECA). The fixation of MRP on medical devices under the Control Order namely the Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013 issued under the ECA, 1955 is the prerogative of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Govt. of India. Under clause 20 of the Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013, (DPCO), no manufacturer can increase the MRP of a drug by more than 10% annually.

The loop-hole in the mechanism of MRP determination has left a scope open for the manufacturers of medical devices to fix insanely high MRP on their products giving the retailer’s especially private hospitals/ nursing-homes a free hand to charge the patients arbitrarily and whimsically while remaining within the limits of MRP.

It is worth mentioning here that under clause 7 of the Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013, the percentage of margin for Scheduled-Formulations and other new drugs has been fixed @ 16% for retailers and under clause 19 of the DPCO, 2013, the NPPA has put a cap of 30% trade margin for 42 anti-cancer drugs (Non-scheduled-Formulations). Medical devices are not covered under clause 7 or cause 19 of the DPCO. The rampant prevalence of a huge margin of (100-800%) on medical devices due to the pharmaceutical companies is an unethical practice. This practice is flourishing and spreading unchecked in UT of J&K and elsewhere in the country and needs special attention.

The patient is guided by the prescriptions/medicine dispensed by a doctor. He has to pay as per the MRP with or without discount. The pharmaceutical companies indulge in open fleecing of aggrieved patients by keeping a wide scope of trade-margin. If the authorities cap the trade-margin, it cannot be more than 50%, thereby ensuring Consumer Protection. None of the DPCO’s has capped the MRP on the medical devices so far, which is a guiding factor for the consumer.

“The matter has been brought into the notice of the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole with the request to take up the matter with NPPA, GOI in order to cap the trade margin of the medical devices. P K Pole took up the matter with the NPPA, GOI requesting them to cap the trade margin on medical devices under DPCO, 2013. The NPPA, GOI has kept the issue of rationalization of trade –margin under the deliberation at Govt. level and meanwhile notices have been issued to several pharmaceutical companies for the unethical practice for printing inflated MRP`s on their products ,” Ahmad said.