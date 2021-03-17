Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 18, 2021, 12:07 AM

Process initiated for undertaking skill gap study: Mission Director

UPDATED: March 18, 2021, 12:07 AM
The Mission Director J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM), Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah today chaired a meeting to initiate the process of devising fresh skill policy and skill roadmap for Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Director, Skill Development Department Sajad Hussain Ganai, Director( Finance), Skill Development Department Mohamad Ayub Nasir, senior staff of JKSDM and other skill development stakeholders.

“A skill gap study will be conducted to ascertain the exact picture of demand and supply of skilled workforce in J&K which will be followed by youth aspiration survey to gain information about the skill aspirations of the youth in J&K,” Dr. Syed Abid said.

Under this initiative, the skill gap study will estimate demand and supply of skills at district level and translate the gap in demand and supply into a UT and district level action plan.

“Youth aspiration surveys through focus group discussions shall be conducted in each district to understand the skilling and learning aspirations of the region’s youth, their preference for various types of jobs and location, employment in J&K UT and outside.”

The surveys shall also capture the willingness of youth to migrate outside the district, UT and country and identify top industrial and employment hubs preferred by the youth of J&K.

Shah also reviewed the process of inviting Expression of Interest (EOI) from reputed consultancy services for developing Management Information System (MIS) for the skill ecosystem.

