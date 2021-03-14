Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 15, 2021, 1:15 AM

Progress on Capex Budget for Shopian reviewed

UPDATED: March 15, 2021, 1:15 AM

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today Chaired a meeting of District and Sectoral Officers and reviewed the progress under District Capex Budget here at Mini Secretariat Arhama, Shopian.

The meeting discussed the finalization of District Capex Budget for the year 2020-21 to cater the developmental needs of the district with focus on strengthening grass-root level democracy. The meeting discussed detailed proposal under the District Capex Plan, 2020-21,physical status of projects targeted for completion in the year 2020-21,status and progress of works under Centrally Sponsored Schemes. He also stressed on the concerned authorities to take all possible measures to accelerate the various ongoing works on various projects for their time-bound completion.

