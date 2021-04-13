Protest held against existing Geology and Mining Policy in Baramulla

Tipper owners, people associated with construction material trade today staged a protest demonstration against the new geology and mining policy and demanded its roll back in Baramulla.

The protesters assembled near VeerwanBaramulla along with tippers, load carriers and raised slogans against what they termed it as ‘anti people’ policy.

“The existing geology and mining policy has snatched the livelihood of thousands of people across Jammu and Kashmir. The policy if not rolled back will push us towards starvation,” said protesters.

“ We have purchased load carriers, tippers and other vehicles by borrowing money from banks. Now with the implementation of this new policy, we have been left jobless, we are not able to pay monthly EMIs ,” said Firdous Ahmad, a tipper owner.

“Our situation is such that we are not even able to feed our families. Thousands of families are directly or indirectly involved with this trade. The existing policy is hurting us directly. If it continues like this we will be left with no option but to come on the road with our families and stage an uninterrupted protest against the authorities,”he said.

GhulamRasool, another protester said that existing geology and mining policy has led to the acute shortage of construction material that too at a time when developmental works are in progress. “The skyrocketing of construction material like sand, stones, gravel etcare putting a lot of strain in the market. Scores of people had stopped construction work following increase in construction material. The move will left all of us jobless and will be a big disservice to the youth who don’t want to rely on government jobs,” claimed Muhammad Shafi, associated with brick transportation.