Provisional Registrations' validity of industrial units to be extended for 6 months

The Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam today chaired the 45th meeting of Apex Projects Clearance Committee (APCC) of J&K State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (SIDCO).

Administrative Secretaries of Housing and Urban Development Department, Industries and Commerce Department, Power Development Department, along with concerned Directors, and representatives of various industries participated in the meeting.

At the outset, Chief Secretary reviewed the action taken report on the minutes of 44th APCC meeting. The Chief Secretary maintained that the Government is conscious of problems being faced by the industries with regard to price preference, lack of subsidies, non-availability of labour, COVID threat, and assured that a suitable ‘Ease of Doing Business’ package is in the offing.

Considering the proposal for extension in validity of time period for Provisional Registration of industrial units, Chief Secretary approved an extension of six months to genuine cases whose provisional registration was granted between 01.01.2016 and 01.11.2017 and for which Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, would be authorized to sanction such proposals on case-to-case basis on the joint recommendation of Director, Industries Jammu/Kashmir and MD, SIDCO.

An official statement said it was decided that extension cases in favour of only those industrial units, who have been granted Provisional Registration between 01.01.2016 to 01.11.2017, would be taken up for consideration by Principal Secretary, (I&C). The extension once granted will revalidate the Provisional Registration up to 31.12.2020.