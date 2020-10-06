Punjab farmers agitation hits goods train services to JK

The passengers and goods train services have been badly affected in Jammu and Kashmir after farmers in different locations of Punjab blocked the railway tracks in protest against Farms Bills.

An official said farmers have blocked railway lines in Bathinda, Fazalika, completely whereas railway tracks in Amritsar and Taran Taran have been partially blocked for a week now.

Northern Railways Chief Public Relation Officer Deepak Kumar said “a total of 20 trains have been cancelled including 15 partially whereas only 4 trains run because of diverted routes to Jammu in view of agitation of farmers in Punjab.”

According to Anan Sharma, President J&K Petrol Pumps Owners Association, the blockade has impacted the supply of petrol in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation have shortage of petrol because vehicles have been stopped from the last five days.”

Chief Depot Manager, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPC), Anjum Ahmed Geelani, said: “Supplies have not been affected, so far. Rail services have been affected to Jammu and Kashmir. However, we are getting fuel from alternative sources. There is no shortage of petrol in Jammu and Kashmir.”