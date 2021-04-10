Quarterly meeting of JCMDA Kashmir held

The quarterly meeting of Joint Committee of Mobile Distributor Associations (JCMDA) of Kashmir took place here in Srinagar to discuss various issues faced by the Mobile Phone Distributors of Kashmir and future course of action.

In a statement the Committee said that the meeting took place in the presence of its executive members Sajad Gurkoo, Tufail Khan, Javed Bazaz, Khalid Bhat, Shukoor, Abid Mohiuddin, Viqar Kathroo and Bilal Ahmad.

“The Joint Committee of Mobile Distributor Associations, is an amalgam of Kashmir Cellular Distributors association, South Kashmir Cellular Distributors association and North Kashmir Cellular Distributors association. The Joint Committee is a unified platform which will work for the betterment of the business across Kashmir Region and also work to resolve any issues pertaining to the Mobile Trade Fraternity,” it said.

In the meeting JCMDA assured that “the amalgam shall definitely intervene in case of any reported un-ethical practice by any company or distributor so that the market hygiene is not compromised.”