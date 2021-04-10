Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 10, 2021, 11:02 PM

Quarterly meeting of JCMDA Kashmir held

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 10, 2021, 11:02 PM

The quarterly meeting of Joint Committee of Mobile Distributor Associations (JCMDA) of Kashmir took place here in Srinagar to discuss various issues faced by the Mobile Phone Distributors of Kashmir and future course of action.

In a statement the Committee said that the meeting took place in the presence of its executive members  Sajad Gurkoo, Tufail Khan, Javed Bazaz, Khalid Bhat, Shukoor, Abid Mohiuddin, Viqar Kathroo and Bilal Ahmad.

Trending News

Sopore Gram Sabhas pass unique resolution

Photo: Mir Wasim GK

Shopian encounter: Militant killed, soldier wounded

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

1005 fresh Covid-19 cases in J&K, highest so far this year

Photo: Mubashir Khan?GK

Change lifestyle to reduce heart attack risk: Dr U Kaul

“The Joint Committee of Mobile Distributor Associations, is an amalgam of Kashmir Cellular Distributors association, South Kashmir Cellular Distributors association and North Kashmir Cellular Distributors association. The Joint Committee is a unified platform which will work for the betterment of the business across Kashmir Region and also work to resolve any issues pertaining to the Mobile Trade Fraternity,” it said.

In the meeting JCMDA assured that “the amalgam shall definitely intervene in case of any reported un-ethical practice by any company or distributor so that the market hygiene is not compromised.”

Related News