Raids conducted on Brick Kilns at Anantnag

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, a team of officers comprising STO, DMO and AD FCS&CA conducted raids and on spot inspection of various Brick kilns across the district.

The drive was conducted under the overall supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anantnag, Sheikh Ghulam Hassan.

The officers asked the Brick kiln owners to produce standard quality bricks of proper weight and dimensions besides complying with the standard rates.

The raids were conducted on Brick Kilns after reports had come into the notice of authorities regarding sale of bricks at exorbitant rates in the district in violation to the fixed rates notified by govt.

Meanwhile, the district administration has advised the general public to approach its offices regarding the overcharging of brick rates and violations of the govt. orders.