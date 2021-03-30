Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 12:26 AM

Raids conducted on Brick Kilns at Anantnag

GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 12:26 AM

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, a team of officers comprising STO, DMO and AD FCS&CA conducted raids and on spot inspection of various Brick kilns across the district.

The drive was conducted under the overall supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anantnag, Sheikh Ghulam Hassan.

Trending News

Anti-encroachment drive held in Bandipora

DC Pulwama holds interaction with BDC members, Sarpanches, Panches

GoI expert group reviews FRA implementation in Budgam

Representational Photo

Cheating case filed against 2 job consultancies for duping youth

The officers asked the Brick kiln owners to produce standard quality bricks of proper weight and dimensions besides complying with the standard rates.

The raids were conducted on Brick Kilns after reports had come into the notice of authorities regarding sale of bricks at exorbitant rates in the district in violation to the fixed rates notified by govt.

Meanwhile, the district administration has advised the general public to approach its offices regarding the overcharging of brick rates and violations of the govt. orders.

Related News