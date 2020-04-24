Raju chairs meetings to finalize Capex Budget for PDD

Secretary, Power Development Department, M Raju, held meetings in the Civil Secretariat to finalize Capex Budget of Power Development Department for the year 2020-21.

Secretary instructed the concerned Managing Directors and Chief Engineers to strictly follow the ceiling and directions conveyed by the Finance Department for preparation of the Capex Budget.

Secretary asked the concerned officers to accord priority to on-going works, matching share for the Centrally Sponsored Schemes and related works in such a manner that they confirm to the vision of providing 24×7 power supply to the consumers. He asked them not to include the works already projected under other state and centrally sponsored schemes in the Capex Budget. He directed the Managing Directors of the Corporations to confirm the work plan of the Capex Budget 2020-21 in the forthcoming Board of Directors meeting.

Secretary also reviewed the department’s preparation for the Ramadan month and MD, KPDCL informed that the power curtailment schedule has been withdrawn by the Corporation and efforts will be to ensure minimum interruption during the time of Sehri and Iftaar.

The meetings were attended by MD, JPDCL, Yasha Mudgul, MD, KPDCL, Mohammad Aijaz, MD, JKPTCL, P R Angurala, Director Finance JKPDD, Mohammad Sultan Malik, Director Planning, JKPDD, Rakesh Jamwal, Chief Engineer, JKPTCL Jammu, Gurmeet Singh, Chief Engineer, JKPTCL Jammu, Hashmat Qazi, Chief Engineer, KPDCL, Aijaz Ahmed Dar, Chief Engineer Projects, KPDCL, Javid Ahmad, Chief Engineer, JPDCL, Sudheer Gupta, Chief Engineer, Projects, JPDCL, Manhar Gupta and other senior officers. Participants from Kashmir Division attended the meeting through video conferencing.