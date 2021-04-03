Ramzan Festival begins in Srinagar

The Jannat Events and Marketing on Saturday kicked off a twelve-day Ramzan festival at a local hotel here in Srinagar to promote local trade in the Valley.

“The exhibition is being held from 1st to 12th April. Lifestyle and consumer products are at display for the local as well as tourists during the festival”, said the CEO of Jannat Events in a statement.

Ulfat Gul, a local vendor who has installed her clothing stall said, “The main attraction of the event will be clothing for women in which Pakistani suits, Punjabi and Bagalpur suits are at display for the visitors.”

“Apart from clothing, different types of crockery are at display with attractive prices and amazing gifts like win a trip to Dubai, Malaysia and Bali. Health and fitness products, carpets, sofa sets, bags, electronics and various items were the attraction for the visitors on the Inauguration day,” it said. Several dignities from Administration, police and from all walks of life were present during the inauguration ceremony. “All COVID-19 precautionary measures will be taken during the exhibition as per the guidelines of State and Central Governments,” it said.