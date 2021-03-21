Ranjan Prakash Thakur meets Trade delegations, Tourism bodies

After the detailed review of the Industries & Commerce Department Kashmir and presiding over the award ceremony of the Handicrafts & Handloom department Kashmir yesterday, the Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce Ranjan Prakash Thakur today met various delegations of the trade and tourism bodies here in Kashmir. The bodies that met the visiting dignitary include KCCI, FCIK, KHORF, TAHAFUZ and MEERAS.

The delegations highlighted various issues confronting trade, Industry and tourism of Kashmir in the present challenging times. The trade bodies in general requested the visiting dignitary to take immediate corrective measures to mitigate the genuine problems of the business community of Kashmir. The Principal Secretary Industries & Kashmir who is on his first visit to Kashmir after taking over the charge of the Department assured the stake holders of extending every benefit and facilities to them in a time bound manner. The visiting dignitary also assured of all possible support to the delegations that met him and timely redressal of the genuine grievances of the stake holders within the shortest span of time.