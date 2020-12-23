Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: December 23, 2020, 11:14 PM

RBI Guv ask banks to strengthen lending capacity

RBI Governor Shakti kanta Das has asked banks to take proactive measures to strengthen their resilience and lending capacity by raising capital, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

During a two-day meeting with heads of banks, including the private sector lenders, the governor emphasised on the need to remain vigilant and make provisions against bad loans proactively.

Das had held similar meetings in May as well. He had also met with representatives of other financial institutions like NBFCs and microfinance lenders. The RBI, in its statement, said Das held meetings with the MD & CEOs of public sector banks and select private sector lenders on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, through video conferencing. 

