Realme launches two new smartphones

Smartphone brand Realme has introduced its latest Youth Flagships – the realme 8 series, the realme 8 Pro, 108MP camera smartphone and realme 8 that is a perfection under 15K.

In a statement the company said that these two smartphones are power packed with unique features and design. “realme 8 Pro is the first realme smartphone equipped with a 108MP camera. The 108MP Ultra Quad Camera has a Samsung HM2 Sensor along with Upgraded ultra – clear 108MP Mode and a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens. The realme 8 Pro’s camera offers two World’s first feature in a smartphone- Starry Time-lapse Video and Tilt-shift Time-lapse Video. It also features 3X in-sensor zoom, tilt-shift photography mode , new starry mode and many new portrait modes. It features 16MP In-display selfie camera. realme 8 Pro comes with a 4500 mAh massive battery with 50W SuperDart charge,” it said.

The statement said, “realme 8 is powered by the powerful MediaTek Helio G95 Gaming Processor and is equipped with a 6.4-inch (16.3cm) Super AMOLED Fullscreen, Ultra-fast In-display Fingerprint Scanner. It comes with a 5000mAh Massive Battery with a 30W Dart charge which can charge to 100% in 65 minutes, a 64MP AI Quad Camera and 16MP In-display Selfie Camera. realme 8 utilizes the trendy Infinite Bold Design and 177g & only 7.99mm Super Slim body. realme 8 comes in two colours, Cyber Silver and Cyber Black and is available in three storage variants, priced at INR 14,999 (4GB+128GB), INR 15,999 (6GB+128GB) and INR 16,999 (8GB + 128GB). The first sale is scheduled for March 25th from 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com & mainline channels.”

Both, realme 8 Pro and realme 8 are the first phones to come with realme UI 2.0 out of the Box.

realme wants to offer more choices for both 4G and 5G smartphones to users. With the launch of realme 8 Pro at INR 17999, which is more affordable than 7 Pro, realme aims to cater to the consumers who are still opting for 4G smartphones as well. As the leader of 5G, realme has already launched realme X7 5G at INR 19999 in February and in future realme smartphones above 20K will all be 5G enabled smartphones.

Realme has also started the real Upgrade Program. With the real upgrade program, the realme 8 Pro (6GB+128GB) is INR 12,599 and realme 8 Pro (8GB+128GB) is INR 13,999.

“realme Smart Bulb is a new device that will bring the user’s home to life. realme Smart Bulb supports 16 million colours and a wide range of colour temperatures from crisp cool shades to warmer tones. The light is precisely controlled by a special dimmer chip which makes it non-flickering, and thus effectively protects your eyes. ,” it said.