Realty sector seeks sops in Union budget

The real estate sector wants stimulus in the form of sops in the upcoming Union Budget to boost housing demand, a top Credai Bengal official said. The demands include personal tax relief, tax rebate on housing, extension of interest subvention, GST waiver, infrastructure status for the realty and easing liquidity for the sector, the official said. The Budget for financial year 2021-22 will be presented on February 1.

In recent months, the government had offered Rs 25,000 crore stress asset fund for the uncompleted housing projects, increasing the differential from 10 per cent to 20 per cent under Section 43(CA) of the IT Act till June 30, 2021 were announced apart from ongoing interest subvention scheme.

‘The year 2020 has been an unprecedented period in human history that disrupted the normal course of life. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in India earlier this year, the real estate sector reeling under a liquidity crunch, witnessed a flurry of challenges, Credai, West Bengal, president SushilMohta told PTI.