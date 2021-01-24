Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Kolkata,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 12:05 AM

Realty sector seeks sops in Union budget

Press Trust of India
Kolkata,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 12:05 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The real estate sector wants stimulus in the form of sops in the upcoming Union Budget to boost housing demand, a top Credai Bengal official said. The demands include personal tax relief, tax rebate on housing, extension of interest subvention, GST waiver, infrastructure status for the realty and easing liquidity for the sector, the official said. The Budget for financial year 2021-22 will be presented on February 1.

In recent months, the government had offered Rs 25,000 crore stress asset fund for the uncompleted housing projects, increasing the differential from 10 per cent to 20 per cent under Section 43(CA) of the IT Act till June 30, 2021 were announced apart from ongoing interest subvention scheme.

Trending News

'Address frequent traffic jam issue of Pattan'

Police celebrates R-Day across Kashmir

"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

‘The year 2020 has been an unprecedented period in human history that disrupted the normal course of life. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in India earlier this year, the real estate sector reeling under a liquidity crunch, witnessed a flurry of challenges, Credai, West Bengal, president SushilMohta told PTI.

Related News