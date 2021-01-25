'Record placement for 2020-21 batch of KIIT'

KIIT Deemed to be University is on track to achieve record campus placement for its 2020 – 21 passing out batch also.

In a statement the varsity said that the process, which commenced online from July 1, has already resulted in the placement of about 80% eligible students of the Schools of Technology (SOT) of KIIT Deemed to be University.

“Shaking off Covid-19 gloom, as many as 90 companies have visited online for campus placement for the 2021 passing out batch generating 3500 job offers. Over 2500 SOT students have already been placed in different national and multinational companies. As many as 1000 students have multiple offers in their hands. Students have bagged jobs offers with high pay packages of Rs. 30 lakh, Rs. 24 lakh and Rs. 19 lakh, while the average salary is Rs. 6 lakh. Going by the commitments from companies, KIIT is set to achieve placement of 700 more students by April 2021,” it said.

Campus placement in KIT School of Management and KIIT School of Law has just started and it is hoped that these two Schools will also achieve cent percent success like every year, it further said.

According to the statement, KIIT has academic tie-up with 195 international universities providing an excellent opportunity for students to pursue higher education abroad. KIIT facilitates the academic placement of about 500 students every year in reputed national and international institutions for higher studies. Renowned academicians, industry leaders and prominent personalities from all walks of life visit KIIT and students gain immense exposure by interacting with them. Under the innovative platform Nobel Lecture Series, 22 Nobel Laureates have delivered lectures at KIIT on subjects ranging from medicine, chemistry, physics, biotechnology to economics.