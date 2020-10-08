RED FM to partner with Spotify on podcasts

RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, is collaborating with the world’s most popular audio streaming platform,Spotify, to introduce the best of its podcasts on the radio channel’s show, ‘The Spotify Podcast Hour’. Featuring some of the best audio content pieces from Spotify’s podcast library, the show will give the listeners a chance to discover new audio content.

While podcasting has been on the rise over the past decade and a half, the numbers have steadily increased in recent years. “RED FM’s Podcast Hour is a curation of handpicked podcasts for listeners. The show is sponsored by Spotify, and have engaging podcasts such as Bhaskar Bose, The Ranveer Show, Urdunama, The Musafir Stories, and more. The aim of the partnership is to help RED FM listeners navigate through Spotify’s catalogue of over 1.5 million podcasts, and give them a choice of discovery.

Speaking on the partnership, Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “With the power of voice growing exponentially, the audio podcast segment has also seen a significant rise in the last couple of years. Introducing newer formats and fresh content for our listeners has always been the core of Red FM programming. With The Spotify Podcast Hour on RED FM, we aim to bridge the gap between audio and radio and help our listeners discover new audio content on our station. We are delighted to collaborate with Spotify for this. ”

The Spotify Podcast Hour starts on RED FM’s Morning No.1 Show from 11 AM to 12 PM.