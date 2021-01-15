Refer cases of fake orders to CB: Finance department to HoDs

Finance Department today directed its Head of Departments (HoD)s to refer cases of fake orders to the Crime Branch (CB).

The directions were issued by the Finance Department through a circular in reference to some cases of fake orders being circulated in media has been noticed recently and it calls for immediate strict action against the unscrupulous elements.

Similarly, some instances of fake recruitment orders have also been noticed, the circular reads.

“It is hereby enjoined upon all the Head of Departments of the Finance Department to ensure due verification and vigilance in the matter and strict action for any lapses that may have occurred in the past,” it reads.

It says that: “In all such cases the matter may be referred to the Crime Branch without fail besides informing the administrative department of the action taken.”