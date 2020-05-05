Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 5, 2020, 10:50 PM

Registrar of Companies JK, Ladakh interacts via webinar on schemes

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 5, 2020, 10:50 PM
Greater Kashmir

Registrar of Companies J&K and Ladakh, Haamid Bukhari in a webinar/video Conference with stakeholders and members of ICSI and ICAI local chapters discussed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs recently launched schemes “Companies Fresh Start Scheme, 2020 and ” LLP Settlement Scheme 2020″.

According to statement, the purpose of this exercise was to increase the outreach among relevant stakeholders and create awareness about the progressive initiatives taken by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

“Such schemes are first of its kind opportunities to make good any filing related defaults and make a fresh start as a fully complaint entity.”

These schemes incentives compliances and reduces compliance burden during unprecedented health crisis caused by COVID 19.

RoC asked stakeholders that details of both the schemes may be perused from the circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

