Rejuvenating Business During COVID19 | SKICC hosts maiden open air conference

SKICC Kashmir’s premier international conference centre has set a record of different kind this time in the middle of deadly second wave of Covid pandemic by hosting an open air conference on the jetty of its back lawns which narrows down in waters of world famous Dal Lake.

This meeting chaired by the advisor to LG Baseer A Khan about the Covid response mechanism in place for the UT of J&K was attended by the stakeholders, allied departments, trade body representatives, civil society representatives and tourism trade bodies who while appreciating the efforts of the govt’s COVID response management raised issues and gave suggestions for the improvement and effectiveness of the measures taken by the government on ground.

Director SKICC Bakshi Humayun Javed termed this as an experiential conference tourism initiative and assured to make it more facilitating and delegate friendly with fool proof Covid protocol. “We at SKICC keep an eye on the changing situation and try to provide best of the available conferencing infrastructure and safety gears,” he said.

Manager Marketing Shahnawaz A Shah added that it has been our endeavour to understand the dynamics in the MICE Tourism market and cater to the contemporary needs and requirements of the delegates and conference organisers.

SKICC had earlier also set a benchmark when it hosted the first post pandemic conference by adhering to the perfect Covid protocol norms in the centre which made SKICC an important hub of events after the first wave of Covid pandemic.