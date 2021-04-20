Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 21, 2021, 4:35 PM

Release payment of ponywallas of Amarnath Yatra: Rafi Mir

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 21, 2021, 4:35 PM

Former Member of Legislative Assembly Pahalgam, Rafi Ahmad Mir Tuesday sought immediate release of the pending payments to the ponywallas who have worked during the Amarnath Yatra period in years 2018 and 2019 at Pahalgam and Baltal.

A statement of Mir issued here quoted him as demanding the government that the pending payments of the ponywallas should be released immediately.

Trending News
File Photo

One way LMV traffic towards Kashmir on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow.

Street dogs photographed on Boleward road. (GK File Image/Aman Farooq)

Stray dog injures six in north Kashmir's Bandipora

An elderly man covers his head with 'pheran', the traditional Kashmiri robe worn during winters, on a rainy day in Srinagar on Thursday March 11, 2021. GK File/Mubashir Khan

Widespread rains predicted for next 72 hours in J&K

Representational Photo

House gutted in Kupwara

He castigated the government for withholding their dues.

“The insensitive approach of the government towards the long-pending legitimate grievances of these poor workers is unfortunate,” Mir said. “They work with dedication but have been pushed to the wall and the government seems to be insensitive towards their well-being.”

He said that the pending payment issue had severely hit their means of livelihood.

Latest News
File Photo

One way LMV traffic towards Kashmir on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow.

According to local officials, the oxygen leakage was noticed around 12.30 pm, following which hospital authorities were alerted. [Screengrab]

22 COVID-19 patients die as oxygen leak snaps supply in Maharashtra

Photo Courtesy: universityofladakh.org.in/Website

COVID-19: Class work in Ladakh higher educational institutions suspended till April 30

Representational Photo

Covaxin effective against double mutant strain found in India: ICMR

Mir said most of these workers were the sole breadwinners of their respective families and it was impossible for them to manage their day-to-day expenditure as the government had withheld their dues since year 2018.

He sought personal intervention of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha into the release of pending payments and hoped that in view of the holy month of Ramadhan and other reasonable circumstances, the government would respond to this public demand.

Related News