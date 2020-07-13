Reliance 1st online AGM to feature brand-new virtual platform

Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company, will hold its first online AGM on Wednesday and it promises to be a much bigger affair with a brand-new virtual platform that can log more than 1 lakh shareholders from 500 locations simultaneously.

Reliance had so far held all in its annual general meeting (AGM) physically with shareholders outside Mumbai could never attend the annual event. They can now simply log into the event live, can listen to the plans and initiatives and comment and participate too, company sources said.

For easy onboarding of its shareholders, RIL has launched an educative Chatbot via Whatsapp number +91-79771-11111 to nuance processing of logging in, asking questions and voting on the resolution.

The Chatbot is equipped to answer queries and guide shareholders, prospective investors, media, and general public with accurate and immediate information on the AGM. A Chatbot works as 24×7 helpdesk, but this one can handle 50,000 querists simultaneously via conversational text and video, they said.

The AGM on July 15 will showcase multiple first on a real-time basis – including a two-way live streaming and a brand-new virtual platform that enables more than 1 lakh shareholders from 500 locations, in India and overseas, to log in simultaneously, they added.